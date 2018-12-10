Company’s experienced employees flexible to customer needs

General Equipment & Supply (GE&S) offers its customers high-quality, lowcost options with unmatched customer care. The company offers quality refurbished equipment and tools for the construction and industrial business.

Employees are the backbone of GE&S, ensuring customers stay satisfied and receive excellence in both the products and services they require. “Flexible to your needs and responsive to your requirements” is the mantra GE&S employees follow, and it shows.

GE&S specializes in providing equipment for all your bending, lifting, threading, welding, material handling and storage needs. The company offers a full range of new and remanufactured equipment and tools, purchase or rental options, and customized containers, along with a one-year “no questions asked” warranty. As a distributor for major brands such as Greenlee and Ridgid, and by offering such an extensive inventory, GE&S can be your one-stop resource to meet the full array of your tool and equipment requirements. By having yards in Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Houston, GE&S is able to serve the entire U.S. so you can get your equipment quickly and seamlessly.

As a company, GE&S holds a longstanding belief in achieving customer satisfaction and excellence in the services it provides. Each employee of GE&S shares the goal and vision of seeing your job succeed, no matter the size, duration or function. They will be with you from project start to finish.

GE&S is pleased to welcome three new account managers to the team: Jay Hall, Mike Moore and Jarrett Whitworth. Each of these team members works hard to ensure you get the equipment and service you require for your projects.

Hall has more than 30 years of experience in operations and business development with the U.S. Department of Defense. Before joining GE&S, he had a 21-year Army career as an infantry officer. Hall said it is his belief GE&S is a business with dedicated employees driven to provide quality products to customers across the construction industry. He is proud to be with the company and serve a territory that includes Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Northern Alabama.

Moore has spent his entire career as a champion for exceptional customer service and believes remaining flexible is key to meeting a customer’s needs. This is his goal at GE&S, and he believes in the company’s commitment to providing customers with value and a reasonable budget on equipment names they trust. His territory includes Florida, Southern Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Memphis, Tennessee.

Whitworth is a graduate of the University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill. He appreciates the sustained success GE&S has achieved and its commitment to providing quality remanufactured products for all types of projects. He plans to continue this success and commitment in his personal work covering Central and Western North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

GE&S takes great pride in supporting customer fundraising and construction associations’ events, as well as providing nonprofits with products and materials from its inventory. By providing services for projects big and small, GE&S can play a role in growing the culture and helping to bring new business to areas around the U.S.

For over 30 years, GE&S has built relationships with thousands of contractors and businesses through the work it does. These relationships are what drive business at the company and motivate GE&S employees to give their all to each and every customer. When you decide to go with GE&S, you’re not just going through the motions; you’re getting top-quality service from a knowledgeable and professional staff who wants to see your project succeed and your business flourish.

For more information, visit www. gequip.com or call (800) 800-6011.

