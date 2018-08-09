News Update: Downstream

SABIC, ExxonMobil advance Gulf Coast project

SABIC and ExxonMobil have created a new joint venture to advance development of the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures project, a 1.8-million-metric-ton ethane cracker planned for construction in San Patricio County, Texas. The facility will also include a monoethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units.

SABIC is the operating partner for two longstanding joint ventures with ExxonMobil in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kemya in Jubail and Yanpet in Yanbu.

The creation of the new joint venture represents a key milestone that allows the two companies to continue advancing the project, which is expected to create 600 new permanent jobs, about 3,500 indirect and induced jobs during operations, and 6,000 construction jobs during peak construction.

Construction of the project, announced in 2016, is pending completion of the environmental permitting process. The plant is expected to be operational in 2021-2022.

Braskem advances on La Porte, Texas, PP expansion

Braskem has committed up to $675 million toward the design and construction of the new polypropylene (PP) production line named Delta, which is being constructed next to Braskem's existing production facilities in La Porte. With the initial steel erection phase underway, the final phase of main construction remains on track and targeted for the first quarter of 2020. The new plant will have a production capacity of 450 kilotons (kt), or the equivalent of approximately 1 billion pounds per year.

The construction of Braskem's new Delta production line is expected to positively impact economic activity in the La Porte region, employing approximately 1,000 development and construction workers to fully construct the facility. The Delta production line design is being developed directly in line with Braskem' s commitment to sustainability and attention to eco-indicators such as emissions, water and energy efficiency, as well as recycling and waste reduction.

Eastman to increase PETG, PCTG capacities

Eastman Chemical Co. has completed its Eastman Tritanâ¢ copolyester expansion at its Kingsport manufacturing site. The plant is now fully operational and is supplying product to customers.

Eastman is now undergoing an additional planned expansion of copolyester production to be added at its Kingsport site. The newly announced expansion is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2018 and will increase PETG and PCTG capacities by approximately 25 percent of the Kingsport specialty copolyester total capacity. This investment supports the continued growth of Eastman's specialty copolyester products globally and provides flexibility across the company's polymer asset base.

Arkema to double thiochemicals production at Beaumont site

Arkema has confirmed a detailed investment review with its partner, Novus International Inc., to double production capacities at Arkema's Beaumont thiochemicals site. This project will support strong global growth and further strengthens Arkema's world-leading position in sulfur derivatives.

Arkema plans to double the Beaumont site's production capacities to supply high value-added sulfur derivatives for the new methionine hydroxy analogue production unit announced by Novus at the end of 2017 at a site in Calhoun County, Texas.

This project would support the strong annual growth of demand for methionine, an essential amino acid for animal nutrition, which should reach 6 percent over the coming years.

Subject to a final decision on this investment, expected to be made at the end of 2018, the new units should come on stream by the summer of 2021.

