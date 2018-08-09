News Update: Construction

OSHA proposes rule to add to crane safety

OSHA has recently proposed a rule to increase the safety of America's construction sites. In addition to providing long-term clarity regarding crane operator certification requirements, the proposal reinstates the employer duty to ensure a crane operator is qualified to safely operate equipment.

Under the proposed rule, a change to the categories of certifications for crane operators would ensure more operators are able to meet the requirement. The proposal discontinues a 2010 requirement, which never went into effect, for crane operator certifications to include the crane lifting capacity for which the operator is certified. The proposal would expand the types of certification programs for crane operators.

OSHA recently published a final rule extending the operator certification compliance date until Nov. 10, 2018, in order to provide the agency with additional time to complete this rulemaking and address stakeholder concerns related to the Cranes and Derricks in Construction standard.

For more information, visit www. osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742 [OSHA].

Workforce challenges continue to impact industry

Findings from the Q2 2018 USG Corporation + U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index show four straight quarters with more than 90 percent of contractors concerned over labor shortages. Concerns increased quarter- over-quarter, with 47 percent of respondents expecting problems finding skilled workers to worsen in the next six months.

The percentage of contractors concerned about fluctuations in steel prices jumped significantly this quarter. Twothirds (63 percent) of contractors identified steel fluctuations as their top material of concern, a sharp increase from the 30 percent of contractors who expressed concerns in Q2 2017.

Overall, contractors maintained a strong national economic outlook in Q2, with a steady level of new business confidence and revenue expectations. The Q2 2018 composite score was 73, down one point from Q1 2018, but reflective of a consistent sentiment of health in the sector.

For more information, visit www. uschamber.com or www.construction. com.

ABC leaders discuss industry with president, legislators

More than 500 ABC members recently traveled to Washington, D.C., for meetings with top administration and congressional leaders on issues impacting the merit shop construction industry at both the federal and state levels during Legislative Week 2018. ABC's Executive Committee met with President Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump at the White House to talk about the positive economic effects of tax reform, regulatory relief and dynamic enhancements to workforce development efforts.

Legislative Week also featured the ABC Young Professionals Symposium, where prominent speakers helped attendees understand the ins and outs of lobbying, grassroots advocacy and making their voices heard at both the local and national levels, and the Free Enterprise Alliance reception.

For more information, visit www. abc.org or call (202) 595-1505.

Construction employment reaches 10-year high

Construction employment increased by 13,000 jobs in June and by 282,000 jobs over the past year, reaching a 10-year high, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). Association officials said many construction firms appear to be more willing to hire amid lower tax rates and a more favorable business environment, but caution that trade fights and labor shortages pose risks to future growth.

Construction employment totaled 7,222,000 in June, the highest level since May 2008 and a gain of 4.1 percent over the past 12 months.

The unemployment for workers with construction experience in June was 4.7 percent, virtually unchanged from the levels in June 2017 (4.5 percent) and June 2016 (4.6 percent) -- a sign the industry is operating at essentially full employment.

For more information, visit www. agc.org or call (703) 548-3118.

