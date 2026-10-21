Kalypso Offshore plans offshore natural gas-to-AI infrastructure partnership

Kalypso Offshore Energy, LLC and Offshore Data Center, LLC announced plans to collaborate on solutions that could give offshore gas owners new options for monetizing stranded, underutilized and undervalued natural-gas resources while supporting growing demand for AI compute infrastructure.

The collaboration draws on several of Offshore Data Center’s partner relationships, notably Horton do Brasil Tecnologia Offshore’s patented semi-submersible designs, which are expected to reduce hull weight by up to 50% while improving stability and allow competitive construction along the U.S. Gulf Coast as an alternative to yards in Korea, China and Singapore. Offshore Data Center’s partners also bring patented closed-loop cooling systems designed to significantly reduce the data-center cooling load. Kalypso will lead the subsea cable work packages that connect these facilities to the grid, network and shore, including fiber-optic, power and umbilical cable route development, engineering, installation and connections, and the repair, operations and maintenance support that high-availability facilities require.

Next steps for both companies

The companies will evaluate both new-build facilities and reuse of existing offshore infrastructure, including selected “idle iron,” for modular edge and inference compute. Locating power generation and compute near offshore gas resources is intended to shorten the conventional gas-to-power-to-data-center value chain and create a new monetization pathway for offshore gas.

“A significant number of platforms in the Gulf of America are slated for decommissioning even though some may retain useful structural life,” said Art J. Schroeder, Jr., Founder and CEO of Offshore Data Center. “Working with operators, regulators and Kalypso, we plan to evaluate opportunities to place modular data centers on suitable existing assets, create new revenue from offshore resources and potentially defer certain Asset Retirement Obligation expenditures.”

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“An offshore data center is only as good as the cables that connect it,” said Owen Rataj, Director of Kalypso Offshore Energy. “Low-latency fiber to shore, reliable power connections and a repair and maintenance capability close to the assets are what turn an offshore platform into usable compute capacity. We are building exactly that capability in the U.S. and beyond, and this collaboration lets us apply it to a new class of offshore infrastructure.”