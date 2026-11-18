Giga Energy, an AI data center developer, announced a $1 billion lease agreement with an undisclosed U.S.-based AI cloud provider.

Giga broke ground in July on Project Clay, a 60MW GigaBase AI data center in Hunt County, Texas, 50 miles northeast of Dallas, and will develop, own, and operate the campus for the customer.

Project Clay will bring advanced AI infrastructure, significant long-term tax revenue, and new full-time jobs to the region. It is also designed to meet the priorities Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has called for: protecting local resources, investing in dedicated infrastructure, and ensuring communities benefit from growth.

The data center campus will be ready for service in spring 2027.

Delivering long-term economic benefits

The approximately 30-acre campus will provide AI computing capacity for hyperscale and AI cloud customers while generating lasting economic value for Hunt County.

“We believe AI infrastructure should leave a community stronger than it found it. That means creating high-paying jobs, expanding the local tax base, and making long-term investments that benefit residents for decades,” said Brent Whitehead, president and co-founder at Giga Energy. “Hunt County is gaining an economic engine that will support schools, public services, and future growth for generations.”

The development is expected to create approximately:

300 construction jobs during the build phase.

24 permanent full-time positions with estimated annual salaries ranging from $116,000 to $180,000.

Millions in new recurring annual tax revenue, which will be available to help fund local schools, infrastructure, emergency services, and other essential public needs.

Built without burdening existing communities

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has called for data centers to pay for their own power, use water-efficient cooling technologies and prevent infrastructure costs from being passed on to Texas residents. The Hunt County project is engineered with those principles at its core.

A cornerstone of the project is an investment in new electrical infrastructure that taps underutilized capacity on dedicated power infrastructure in the county. The project is designed so it does not draw on distribution capacity serving existing homes and businesses.

"This is exactly the kind of AI infrastructure Texas needs," said Whitehead. "Communities shouldn't have to choose between economic growth and protecting local resources. We've engineered our GigaBase system and development approach so they don't have to."

The facility also eliminates one of the largest concerns surrounding modern data centers: water consumption.

Rather than relying on open-loop evaporative cooling, Project Clay uses a fully closed-loop system that operates independently of local water supplies — municipal or groundwater — to cool its IT equipment. The only local water will be for sinks and employee bathrooms, like any local small business office, on par with the usage of two homes annually. This aligns with Texas' growing emphasis on water-efficient data center development in drought-prone regions.

With this project, Giga Energy officially unveils its GigaBase system: data centers engineered intentionally to solve challenges surrounding lengthy construction timelines, heavy water consumption, and pressure on local utilities.

Using a factory-first construction model, much of the data center facility is manufactured off-site before final assembly in the community. This approach significantly shortens construction schedules, reduces truck traffic, minimizes disruption to local roads and housing, and allows communities to realize economic benefits sooner. The result is an AI campus that is faster to build, lighter on local infrastructure, and purpose-built to be a long-term community partner.

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As demand for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate across the United States, Giga Energy leaders say the next generation of data centers must do more than power technology: they must also earn the trust of the communities where they're built.