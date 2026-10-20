Entergy, Google expand Arkansas data-center power partnership with $500 million in projected savings

Entergy Arkansas announced as part of its continued partnership with Google, a second phase of its service to support Google’s presence in West Memphis.

As part of this commitment, Entergy Arkansas will invest in new infrastructure to strengthen the power grid for all Entergy Arkansas customers without additional cost to them. This project will bring at least $500 million in new customer savings starting in 2028 and extending over 20 years, in addition to the previously announced $1.6 billion identified in Entergy’s Fair Share Plus pledge from the first phase of Google’s West Memphis investment.

Protecting customers while supporting the state’s growth

Under the original and updated agreement with Entergy Arkansas, Google will pay the full cost for the power resources it needs, which results in $2.1 billion in net benefits to help cover the fixed costs that all customers share. In a period of increased economic growth, this approach means everyone else’s bills will be lower than they would be otherwise, which is the cornerstone of the Fair Share Plus pledge. Fair Share Plus ensures large customers pay their full cost of service and provide measurable value to all customers.

A generational economic opportunity

West Memphis and Crittenden County already are seeing benefits from Google’s $25 million Energy Impact Fund that supports energy affordability measures and workforce education initiatives. In July, Google announced $5 million in energy affordability initiatives tied to the Steel River project to support local Arkansas residents and K-12 schools.

This announcement further reinforces Arkansas’s position as a destination for technology-driven economic development.

“Google is increasing its investment in West Memphis and building on the significant success of its first phase. We are delivering on our promise to all Entergy Arkansas customers to create value for everyone we serve by ensuring Google is not only paying 100% of its power needs but is also contributing to the existing grid and lowering the costs for everyone else,” said Laura Landreaux, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas. “This partnership brings even more benefits to the West Memphis community. And our agreement with Google, which covers both the original and expansion project, aligns with Entergy’s Fair Share Plus pledge, and is expected to return more than $2.1 billion in savings back to our 738,000 customers while upgrading the infrastructure Arkansas needs for the future.”

“We are deeply appreciative to be part of the West Memphis community. As we grow our local presence, our priority is to grow in a way that respects and strengthens the local community,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, global head of energy and power at Google. “By funding new solar, battery storage and transmission capacity, we’re helping deliver savings to Entergy Arkansas customers, while directly supporting energy affordability, grid reliability and local economic growth across the West Memphis community.”

“Google’s decision to expand its investment in West Memphis sends a powerful message. This is a great place to do business and a community worth investing in. From day one, Google has been a committed partner, creating jobs, bringing new economic opportunities, and investing in our residents, our schools, and our future,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon. “This latest investment is another testament to Google’s commitment to accelerating progress toward its goal of operating on 100% carbon-free energy by 2030, and I’m proud to say West Memphis is playing a role in making that vision a reality. This partnership represents more than economic growth. It represents a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and creating opportunities for future generations. We’re proud Google continues to see what we’ve always known. West Memphis is a place where businesses grow, investments make a difference, and communities thrive.”

Investing in Arkansas’ energy future

The project will fulfill Google’s plan for data center buildings on the site and accelerate the ramp-up of the original announced project. The system resource upgrades will benefit all Entergy Arkansas customers and require approximately $600 million in planned investment and a power purchase agreement, both of which will be covered by Google, including:

A 1,000 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system at Driver Solar near Osceola (Driver), expected to be online in 2028.

A 400 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system near Hot Springs (Jones Mill), expected to be online in 2028.

A 440 megawatt (ac) solar power purchase agreement from the Big Island solar facility being constructed in Mississippi County. This was added based on Arkansas Public Service Commission guidance from the initial filing of the resource.

Expansion of the Galet substation near West Memphis and construction of two new 230 kV transmission lines to serve the expanded data center campus.

These incremental resources, combined with the Arkansas Cypress Solar and Battery facility currently under construction in Jefferson County, will add over 1,000 megawatts of solar power and 2,800 megawatt-hours of dispatchable battery storage capacity, strengthening Arkansas’s power grid and benefitting all Entergy Arkansas customers.

These Entergy Arkansas resources are in addition to the Steel River Solar project in Northeast Arkansas, which will provide additional capacity and energy to the grid in an arrangement between Google and Cypress Creek Energy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Entergy and Google as we continue to build the nation’s largest solar energy project, helping meet Arkansas’s growing electricity demand while using 100% U.S. – made solar panels and structural steel, with much of the material proudly sourced right here in the state,” said Kevin Smith, CEO of Cypress Creek. “The Steel River Energy Center will connect to the regional grid, adding new solar generation and battery storage capacity to help power Arkansas’s growing industrial economy, including steel manufacturing, new data centers and other major employers across the region.”

Together, these resources are designed to provide the reliable, resilient and sustainable power needed to support the expanded project while also serving Entergy Arkansas’s broader customer base.

Google is paying for this project under a new contract. The new resources will not be charged through the Generating Arkansas Jobs Act Rider. The expansion project will be submitted to the Arkansas Public Service Commission for approval and will undergo rigorous regulatory review with all provisions of the contract fully visible to the Commission and its Staff and the Arkansas Attorney General, among others. After input from state leaders to help ensure transparency around this contract, the regulatory filing will comply with the Arkansas Public Service Commission’s recommendations for these types of agreements, allowing customers more visibility into the benefits they are receiving from the Google agreement. Pending approval, the expansion project’s expected in-service date is in 2028.

“The partnership demonstrates what is possible when thoughtful planning, responsible investments, strong regulatory oversight and customer protections intersect,” Landreaux said.