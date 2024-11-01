Too blessed for stress: The power of thankfulness

Dear friends,

Welcome to the November/December 2024 issue of BIC Magazine — your Business and Industry Connection. This issue is circulated during my two favorite holidays, the uniquely American tradition of Thanksgiving, closely followed by Christmas.

Expand Melissa Wolkenhauer and Thomas Brinsko paint kids’ faces while the BIC team volunteered at Lighthouse Christian Ministries in Bacliff, Texas.

As I sit to write this missive, I’ve been feeling the normal pressures of work, family life and concern about my community and our nation.

As we navigate through the complexities of modern life, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the constant stream of tasks and to-do lists, and news and events that seem to shape our world. The economy fluctuates, priorities and demands for our time change rapidly, political landscapes shift and the future often feels uncertain. Yet, amidst this uncertainty, there is a powerful tool we can all harness to improve our well-being and outlook on life: thankfulness.

It’s not easy, but we can be self-aware enough to think about how we think. I love to intentionally make myself think about the things for which I am thankful. We can slow our minds, focus and count blessings and adopt an attitude of gratitude.

When I think of what I’m thankful for at BIC, I’m thankful that I get to work with such wonderful folks who care about each other and carry on our mission of 40 years. We have a strong business, run by a phenomenal team. It hasn’t been an easy year, but it’s been a good year. We diligently accomplish what we can each day and go to bed satisfied with the effort.

I’m grateful that our team cares, and I celebrate their efforts and results:

In 2024 …

• Our creative teams have initiated new services, completing brand guidelines and collateral designs for several clients.

• We introduced a new weekly industrial report podcast, our website had record traffic and we have increased our video production.

• We implemented new custom digital marketing services, including industry-specific programmatic campaigns and amped up our social media.

• We implemented new enterprise software and are using new technologies to conduct extensive research, increased our target audience, delivered more efficiently via our myriad channels and have generally streamlined the business.

• We did a complete revamp of our employee handbook, which coincided with the implementation of a more generous PTO policy for our employees.

• We sent employees to training and professional development courses and were also able to pay a mid-year bonus.

• We have had volunteer days outside the office and fun days at the office building camaraderie and facilitating team building.

• Our PRIME Expo was sold out and had a record attendance. It has grown into a not-to-be-missed event that keeps getting bigger and better every year! Our other key events continue to grow as well.

• BIC Recruiting has placed a record number of candidates in 2024.

• IVS Investment Banking closed two transactions at the very end of last year, and we hope to do the same in 2024. Our deal pipeline is the fullest it has been since well before the pandemic.

• We produced BIC’s first Gulf Coast petroleum product terminals map, which has been inserted into this issue. Another first: the map is interactive online as well. Enjoy!

• BIC celebrated its 40th anniversary, and our president and COO Jeremy Osterberger celebrated his 20th anniversary with BIC.

So, we have plenty to be grateful for. I know I feel better just putting the above list together, thinking about how we were able to serve our readers, customers and loyal employees better this year. Gratitude is more than just a fleeting feeling, however; it’s a profound attitude that can transform our lives holistically. Studies have shown that practicing gratitude can lead to numerous benefits, including improved mental health, stronger relationships and even better physical health. When we focus on what we are thankful for, we shift our attention away from what we lack or fear, fostering a sense of contentment and peace.

The benefits of gratitude extend beyond mental and emotional health; they also impact our physical well-being. Grateful individuals are more likely to engage in healthy behaviors, such as regular exercise, eating right and getting better sleep.

Regarding the bigger picture and things we can’t control, it’s understandable to worry about the economy and the presidential election. I’m writing this before the election, and there’s no telling what the future holds. The election, its aftereffects and other significant events might all influence our lives in various ways. However, it’s important to remember that our individual attitudes and actions can have a profound impact on our personal well-being, regardless of external circumstances.

While we cannot control the economy or the outcome of an election, we can control how we respond to these events. By maintaining an attitude of gratitude, we can navigate these uncertainties with a sense of calm and perspective. This doesn’t mean ignoring the challenges we face, but rather approaching them with a mindset that emphasizes the positive aspects of our lives and the potential for growth and improvement.

Imagine the difference it would make if more people embraced an attitude of gratitude. Communities would likely become more supportive and cohesive, workplaces more collaborative and positive and families more connected and loving. Gratitude has the power to transform not just individuals, but entire communities.

Thank you for being a part of our community and for your continued support. We are grateful for you.

I’d like to remind you during this holiday season of our biggest blessing — that the King of Kings and our Savior was born into our world. We are grateful for his gifts and eagerly await his return.

As we move forward into an uncertain future while here on earth, let us remember the power of gratitude. By embracing thankfulness, we can improve our mental, emotional and physical well-being and create a more positive and supportive community.

Let gratitude be our guide, and together, we can navigate these uncertain times with grace and resilience.

Best regards,

Thomas Brinsko