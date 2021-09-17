BIC Webinar Presentation Specs

×
Slide Design Basics
- File format must be Microsoft PowerPoint PPT or PPTX (Keynote and Google Slides are not supported).
- Your slide deck should have a 16:9 aspect ratio, should not exceed 50MB in size, and slides should begin with slide number 0 or 1.
- You may upload up to 10 slide decks/webinar.
- The deck should not be password protected.
- The deck should not be locked for editing (this includes marking the deck as final).
- The deck should not have read-only embedded fonts.
- The deck should not have links to external content.
- Only one master slide is permitted.
- Highlighted text is not supported.
- The first slide animation must be set to start on click.
- Embedded objects, such as SmartArt, Audio, Excel, Video, etc. are not supported. The platform requires separate video files. Specifications link in cell to the right, but typical MP4 should work fine. Videos will be placed in the presentation in sequence.
- Animated GIFs are not supported.
- Slide elements should fit within slide margins.
- Custom bullets are not currently supported (standard bullets only).
- Slide transitions are supported (with the exception of MORPH transition which is exclusive to Office 365). However, all transitions need to be set to On Mouse Click. The After: box should remain unchecked.
Avoid Using
- When saving slides in PowerPoint, avoid using a period in the title of the file (e.g., Sales Kickoff v.2). This will produce an error message when attempting to upload the slides as a resource to the Resource List engagement tool. In lieu of using a period, an underscore can be added.
- Type size smaller than 20 point type
- Embellished fonts (text with shadows, bevels, special effects or highlighted)
- Textured or gradient backgrounds
- Slide numbering on the slide Header, Footer, or Master slide