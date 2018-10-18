BIC Magazine attends the Industrial Procurement Forum 2018

BIC Alliance attended this year's Procurement Forum to meet with industry members to discuss current events with procurement issues and improve public procurement practices.

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Magazine welcomes clients to the Industrial Procurement Forum. From Left to Right: Jeremy Osterberger, BIC Magazine; Jon Randolph, APE Companies; George Perrett, Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC)

Laurie Tangedahl (right) of BIC Magazine, visits with Theresa Martinez of Jegon Industrial Services at the Industrial Procurement Forum 2018.

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine (Right) welcomes client Tracy Beadle of Ritter Forest Products (Left) to the BIC Booth at the Industrial Procurement Forum 2018.

Amanda Wilkerson and Becky Salinas of BIC Magazine rock pink ribbons on their hats during Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Kapricha Coffield and Sean Morris of Workforce Solutions.

Margaret Gilbert and Edwards Cavazos of ASAP Drug Solutions welcome BIC’s Mark “Vange” Evangelista and drawing winner Nicholas Pennachio of Chiron Communication Services (far right).

Denise Joost of BASF makes a point as Chevron Phillips’ Jay Nesbitt listens.

Chad Burke of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region shares the morning cup of Joe with Clint Akin of Chart Lifecycle, ISTC’s George Perrett and Tom Derrah of BIC Magazine.

BIC Magazine's Jeremy Osterberger welcomes an attendee to the Procurement Forum before interviewing Broc Dyson of ExxonMobil with Claudia Moscoso.

BIC Magazine's Jeremy Osterberger adjusts his tie before interviewing Broc Dyson of ExxonMobil with Claudia Moscoso at the Industry Procurement Forum 2018.

