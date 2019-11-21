POWER-GEN 2019 New Orleans, LA

BIC Alliance attends POWER-GEN International exhibition in New Orleans.

Kenny Waugh of Ironworkers greets North American Dismantling’s Vic Chappel at Power-Gen 2019. IMPACT is a labor-management partnership to expand job opportunities through progressive and innovative labor-management cooperative programs.

Andre Moreau of Pure Safety welcomes David Swan, Ava Dozier and Rob Hall of General Equipment & Supply to Power-Gen to discuss fall safety and tool tethering safety solutions.

Colleen McCann welcomes Mark Hertzog to Hilco’s Power-Gen booth showcasing industrial filtration solutions.

The BrandSafway team promotes their work access and industrial service solutions at Power-Gen 2019.

