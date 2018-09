Economic Alliance Houston Port Region & BIC Alliance host its annual Industrial Procurement Forum Networking Breakfast at the Pasadena Convention Center. This year's keynote speaker is Rohit Sharma, Corporate Environmental Issues Manager at LyondellBasell.

Date/Time: Thursday, October, 11, 2018, 7:00 am - 10:00 am

Venue: Pasadena Convention Center7902 Fairmont ParkwayPasadena, Texas 77057

