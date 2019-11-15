The 2019 WJTA (Water Jet Technology Associations)-IMCA (Industrial & Municipal Cleaning Association) Conference & Expo was held Nov. 11-13 at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.
The WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) members include high pressure waterjet and industrial vacuum equipment users, manufacturers, distributors, researchers, regulators, and consultants. WJTA is international in scope with corporate and individual members throughout the world.
The primary goals of WJTA are enhancing communication within the industry; facilitating cooperation between government, industry, university and research institutions; fostering foreign and domestic trade in jet cutting and cleaning products and industrial vacuum equipment and services; and studying and advancing the arts and sciences of jet cutting of industrial and geological materials, as well as industrial cleaning and vacuuming.
Francesco Menci (left) and Brent Castille (right) with Total learn about Tube Tech International’s capabilities from Jonathan Camp.
Michael Ohman with Aera Energy spends time in the Glove Guard booth with Melissa Slimp.
Will Smith (left) and Colby Reynolds (right) welcome Chad Mollere with Shell to their booth.
Jerry Carter (left) and CJ Little with SPIR STAR flank Troy Kiper with Southern Hose & Industrial.
Joseph Morgan with the Dow Chemical Company gets a tour of USA DeBusk’s trailer and equipment from Matt Hebert.
Peter Wight (left) and Mark Birenbaum welcome Greg Miller with BIC Alliance to WJTA.
Denise Stoppleworth with Ironclad Marketing and Aquajet Systems CEO Roger Simonsson welcome Greg Miller to the Aquajet Systems booth at WJTA.
Victor Hugo Verger and Gianfranco Verger of Cosesa Water Blasting Services with Jeff Hensley of StoneAge at the StoneAge booth
Gary Manack and Kristen Griffin of Terydon with Douglas Booth of Sasol at the Terydon Inc. booth
Mo Villarreal with Northern Safety & Industrial catches up with Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance.
Melissa Slimp of Glove Guard (right) welcomes Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance to the Glove Guard booth.
TubeTech demonstrated its Shell Side Jet system and innovative lance technology outside the convention center.
Federal Signal shows off their pump and lance technology
StoneAge demonstrating their Propositioner ultra-portable and versatile remote controlled tube cleaning technology
Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance shows Jerry Carter of SPIR STAR a copy of SPIR STAR’s ad and guest article in the November 2019 issue of BIC Magazine.
Joost Ballieux with Peinemann Equipment performs a demonstration for Hardik Shah and Purvi Shah of Radiant Hitech Engineering.
Hardik Shah and Purvi Shah of Radiant Hitech Engineering stand alongside Joost Ballieux with Peinemann Equipment.
Pank Grigg and Brooks Bradford of Hydrokinetics listen to Patrick Christian of The Blast Bag Company.
Brooks Bradford of Hydrokinetics stands alongside Patrick Christian of The Blast Bag Company.
Thomas Brinkso with BIC Alliance spends time with Brendan Shackelford of Flow International Corporation and Joe Toney of J.J. White.
Rachel Montgomery and Vanessa Marie-Flores of the Houston Area Safety Council stand alongside Wesley Dibeler of K2 Industrial and Doris Green of HydroChemPSC at HASC's Booth.
Ethan Benoit of Conco Services Corporation and Paul Crapps of NRC Alaska at the Conco Services booth.