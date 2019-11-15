The 2019 WJTA (Water Jet Technology Associations)-IMCA (Industrial & Municipal Cleaning Association) Conference & Expo was held Nov. 11-13 at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

The WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) members include high pressure waterjet and industrial vacuum equipment users, manufacturers, distributors, researchers, regulators, and consultants. WJTA is international in scope with corporate and individual members throughout the world.

The primary goals of WJTA are enhancing communication within the industry; facilitating cooperation between government, industry, university and research institutions; fostering foreign and domestic trade in jet cutting and cleaning products and industrial vacuum equipment and services; and studying and advancing the arts and sciences of jet cutting of industrial and geological materials, as well as industrial cleaning and vacuuming.