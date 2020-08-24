1 of 9
Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine visits with client, and sponsor of the event Mike Lang of ARC Services
Mike Lang introduces their new member to the ARC Services team, placed by the BIC Recruiting Team, Tina Dean to Termite Watkins –Termite Watkins Consulting
Mike Miller visits with Julie Martin of Bayside Industrial
Mike Miller of ARC Services chats with Jack Bailey of Energy Transfer
Mike Miller ARC Services welcomes Jack Bailey of Energy Transfer the Welding Industry Happy Hour
Sponsors ARC Services and TIP TIG are ready to welcome guest at their Welding Industry Happy Hour From Left to Right: Tina Dean- Arc Services, Mike Miller- Arc Services, Brenda Rodriguez- TIP TIG, Juve Calvo- TIP TIG
Juvi Calvo- TIP TIG (left) catches up with Keith Hurst of Tower Force
Arc Services , welcomes Tower Force and TF Industrial to the Happy Hour From Left to right: Whitney Strickland- Tower Force, Michael Torres- TF Industrial and Roddy Phillips- Arc Services
Tower Force and TF Industrial (sister company of Tower Force) find an interesting way to arrive at the Welding Industry Monthly Happy Hour… by the Tower Force Boat! From Left to Right: Addie Guillory- TF Industrial, Whitney Strickland-Tower Force, Keith Hurst-Tower Force, and Michael Torres- TF Industrial
The welding industry's monthly happy hour was held last week at TopWater Grill in San Leon, TX. The event was sponsored by ARC Services, TIP TIG USA and Pinnacle Alloys.