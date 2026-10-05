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WEFTEC 2026
The Aqua-Aerobic Systems team welcome attendees to WEFTEC 2026.
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Brett HUsser, Joelle Zimmerman, Dixie Brown and Norm Rolf with Ironclad take a photo in the Ironclad booth at WEFTEC.
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Jacob Nelson, Kevin Zei, Tyler Day, Steve Roetter and Casey Herston with Sherwin-Williams attend WEFTEC 2026 in New Orleans, LA.
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Jay Paul, Leopoldo Gonzalez, Jure Smit, Greg Tischler and Carson Moore with VEGA enjoy their time at WEFTEC 2026.
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Proco Products representatives in the Proco Products booth at WEFTEC 2026.
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Julian Bilson and Jack Weesner with Prime Resins spend time with Anthony Allegra in the Carboline booth at WEFTEC 2026 in New Orleans, LA.