VPPPA Safety + Symposium

1 of 4
Chevron Phillips Chemical stops by ION Science’s booth at VPPPA Safety + to discuss their OEM sensor technology and gas detections products. Pictured from left are Bernard Swails with US Environmental Rental Corporation, Nick Milks with ION Science, Sandra Gonzalez and Mike Meza with Chevron Phillips Chemical.
2 of 4
MSA Safety visits with One Solution at VPPPA Safety + in Washington, D.C. Pictured from left are Steve Schmidt with MSA Safety, Steve Crews and Riley Smith with One Solution, Alan Aust and Paul Steiger with MSA Safety.
3 of 4
Dräger welcomes Chevron Phillips Chemical and BIC Alliance to their booth at the VPPPA Safety + in Washington, D.C. From left are Joey Brooks with Chevron Phillips Chemical, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Ed Ligus and Ryan Brurton with Dräger.
4 of 4
Blackline Safety’s Aisha Scego discussing Blackline’s technology with Nuclear Waste Partners Jonathan Gonzalez.