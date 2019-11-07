VLS Recovery Services is back in BIC and they have more services to offer.

BIC Alliance's Becky Salinas and Quinten Cazares of VLS Recovery Services, hold up the magazine issue highlighting the return to BIC for VLS Recovery Services.

BIC Alliance’s Becky Salinas holds up the November issue while VLS’ Baytown site manager for railcar operations Quinten Cazares holds up the company’s full-page ad.

At the Baytown site, VLS services an average of 75 rail cars per month – both maintenance and cleaning. Cars come in from all over the United States.

VLS’ customers are rail fleet owners who lease the cars to petrochemical and refinery owner companies. VLS acquired the Baytown facility in August of 2018 and there are about 25 employees who work there.

VLS has about 125 rail employees overall. Cazares has been with VLS Recovery Services for just about seven years.

In addition, VLS also offers waste disposal and marine services. Stay tuned, VLS Recovery Services will be on one of the covers of BIC Magazine in 2020.