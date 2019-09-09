The Wheelhouse BBQ Fundraiser

Burnt Offerings BBQ raising money for The Wheelhouse with a BBQ Fundraiser at Tower Force in Deer Park.

Mike Thompson and Bryan Brown pause after serving barbecue at a fundraiser for The Wheelhouse, a men’s recovery center for drug and alcohol addiction.

Boxing trainer Termite Watkins (also of Buckner Heavylift Cranes), Whitney Strickland of Tower Force and aspiring junior middleweight  Evan Holyfield bring the buzz at a barbecue fundraiser for The Wheelhouse, a men’s recovery center for drug and alcohol addiction.

Boxer Evan Holyfield delivers a knockout punch to the jaw of Mark “Vange” Evangelista.

Mark “Vange” Evangelista lands a right-hand uppercut on professional boxer Evan Holyfield.

