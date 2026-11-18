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The Taylor Whitley "Show Up" Golf Tournament
Illuminated “SHOW UP” letters and festive decorations welcome attendees to the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament, highlighting the event’s spirit of community and giving back.
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A special thanks to the sponsors who make the event possible!
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Sean Baker from StoneAge Tools, Jeremy Osterberger from the BIC Alliance and Mike Suiter from Rentix Solutions gather for a group photo at the The Taylor Whitley "Show Up" Golf Tournament.
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Guests gather for registration, gifts and more at The Taylor Whitley "Show Up" Golf Tournament.
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Billy Alley and Brian Knight from USA DeBusk gather for photos at The Taylor Whitley "Show Up" Golf Tournament.
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Toni Cangelosi, Presley johnson, Sam Moreno, Valerie Acosta and Kayla Barton gather for group photos at The Taylor Whitley "Show Up" Golf Tournament.
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Cordell Lindsey from Crawford Electric Supply and Shannon Riley, Laine Whitley and Brandon Riley from The Taylor Whitley Foundation gather for a group photo to celebrate their "Show Up" golf tournament.
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BJ Powers, Buzz Wesley and Renee Rodriguez from Operation Relentless take a group photo together at The Taylor Whitley "Show Up" Golf Tournament.
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Corey Johnson and Andrew DeBusk take a photo with Jeremy Osterberger from the BIC Alliance at the The Taylor Whitley "Show Up" Golf Tournament.
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A golfer takes a swing during the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament.
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A participant tees off during the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament, enjoying a day of friendly competition and community support.
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Representatives from NLB Corp. present a $5,000 check to Bon Lee during the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament, highlighting the event’s commitment to giving back.
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Representatives from Clean Coast Supply present a $5,000 check to Taylore Griffin during the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament, celebrating community involvement and charitable giving.
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A representative from Legacy Hose & Supply presents a $5,000 check to Ella Schmidt during the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament, recognizing the importance of community support and charitable giving.
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Representatives from the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Foundation and USA DeBusk recognize Rene Ramirez with a $5,000 check during the golf tournament, celebrating educational opportunities and community support.
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Representatives from USA DeBusk present Emaleigh Napier with a $2,500 scholarship check during the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament, recognizing academic achievement and supporting future educational opportunities.
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Rayne Courtier receives a $5,000 scholarship check from the Taylor Whitley USA DeBusk Scholarship Foundation during the “Show Up” Golf Tournament, supporting educational opportunities and student success.
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Danielle Alvarez receives a $5,000 scholarship check sponsored by Norton Rose Fulbright during the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament, celebrating academic achievement and supporting future educational opportunities.
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Ava Walker receives a $10,000 scholarship check sponsored by Coastal Hose and Supply during the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament, recognizing her achievement and supporting her future educational endeavors.
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Davian Flagg receives a $10,000 scholarship check sponsored by Jetstream during the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament, recognizing his achievement and supporting his future educational opportunities.
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Case Stroud receives a $10,000 scholarship check sponsored by H.I.G. Capital during the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament, supporting his educational aspirations and future success.
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Naomi Nava receives a $10,000 scholarship check sponsored by Select Safety Services during the Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament, celebrating her achievement and supporting her future educational opportunities.