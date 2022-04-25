Coating Society of the Houston Area Trade Show and Demo Fair

1 of 7
Pictured from left to right are Todd Sprencel and Barbie Smith with Axis Industries, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, and Teviron Josey with Axis Industries at the Coating Society of the Houston Area Trade Show and Demo.
2 of 7
BIC Alliance’s Tom Derrah and Denso’s Jacob Anderson at the Coating Society of the Houston Area Trade Show in Pasadena, TX.
3 of 7
Blake Young with PK Companies, left, and Justin Meeks with PK Industrial catch up with Leslie Ordonez of BIC Alliance at the 2022 Coating Society of the Houston Area Trade Show and Demo.
4 of 7
The Caban Industrial team at the Coating Society of the Houston Area Trade Show.
5 of 7
Leslie Ordonez of BIC Alliance visits with Yianis Selinidis with Aspen Aerogels at the 2022 Coating Society of the Houston Area Trade Show and Demo in Pasadena, TX.
6 of 7
Sparkling Clear welcomes ABGi USA and BIC Alliance to their booth at Coating Society of the Houston Area Trade Show in Pasadena, TX. From left, Danny Roznovsky, Adam Taylor, and Keith Adams with Sparkling Clear Industries, Greg Miller with ABGi USA, Tom Derrah with BIC Alliance, and Dave Johnson with Sparkling Clear Industries.
7 of 7
BrandSafway visits BIC Magazine at the Coating Society of the Houston Area Trade Show. Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, D. Michael Dykstra and Randy Tvrdik with BrandSafway.