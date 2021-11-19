The Clean Gulf Conference & Exhibition

1 of 5
The Heritage Team is ready to discuss their environmental service solutions at the Clean Gulf ShowFrom Left to Right: Skye Davisson, Angie Martin, Christopher Tracy, Stacey Van Gorder, Barry Legg, Chad Dodson, Matt Grey, John Hebert (back row).
Horizon Environmental welcomes their customer to their booth at the Clean Gulf 2021 show. From Left to Right: Tyler Willis- Union Processing Systems, Jordan Strawn- Horizon Environmental, Rob Parham- Horizon Environmental.
IKON Environmental Solutions is a full –service environmental remediation contractor. Dave Lamar-Left, and Kevin Allison-Right are ready to meet with current and future customers.
US Fire Pump has an impressive display of their industrial firefighting equipment at the Clean Gulf Show 2021.
From Left to Right: US Fire Pump Team- Tonya Petix, Johnny Carroll, and Michael Reed.