PerspECCtive: the 50th Annual ECC Conference

Dow Chemical’s Rich Wells, VP US Gulf Coast Operations and Texas Operations Site Director, spoke at the 50th Annual ECC Conference. Wells said Dow’s expectations for contractor performance during the second wave of capital construction will be paramount. Wells also said that the maturing workforce, fewer people entering the craft labor market, as well as the de-glamorization of the trades are the greatest challenges facing the industry.
Randy Mill of Shell, Jim Rammell of Wood., Todd Novak of Fluor and Ira Samm of Bechtel participated in the “Improving the future of construction productivity” panel during the 50th Annual ECC Conference. Randy Mill is project manager for Shell Geismar’s Tiger A04 Project.
Jeremy Davis of Eastman Chemical, Roy Knapp of Advanced Welding, Tim Choate of Advanced Welding and Scott Tanley of Turner Industries at the 50th Annual ECC Conference.
Michael Day of KBR, George Stapleton of McDermott and Tommy Hassold of BP participated in a panel discussion on predictive and positive construction outcomes during the ECC Conference in San Antonio.
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.) Joint Special Operations Command addressed attendees during the 50th Annual ECC Conference in San Antonio. Gen. McChrystal spoke about shared consciousness and optimizing teams for performance.
Damian Drafton of INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA, left, visits with Tim Taton of RedGuard during the ECC Conference in San Antonio.