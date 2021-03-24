1 of 6
Michael Neary and Jason Goodman of Structure Tone is visiting with Glenn Martin and Lionel Valero of Eco-Staff at ABC’s Spring Golf Tournament 2021.
Daniel Dupuy with Phenix Construction Technologies catches up with the President of the ABC Houston Chapter Russell Hamley and Brent Klauss of BIC Magazine while attending the ABC Spring Golf Tournament 2021.
Jason Breaux, Brice Rills and Brandon Mabile with Performance Contractors attended the ABC Spring Golf Tournament 2021.
Becky Salinas of BIC Magazine visited Thaddeus Dryden and Stephen Ubernosky at the DeHumidification Technologies tent at the ABC Spring Golf Tournament 2021.
Kirk Baird, Tommy Clark and Kailey Henderson with Code Red Safety hang out with Maci Massengale Gansky with Turnaournd Logistics, Becky Salinas of BIC Magazine and Tyler Tomes of Prime Occupational Medicine at the ABC Spring Golf Tournament 2021.
Brent Klauss of BIC Magazine visited with Paul Dunn at the Industrial Network Group tent at the ABC Spring Golf Tournament 2021.