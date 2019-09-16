The 48th Turbomachinery Symposium & 35th Pump Symposia

BIC attended the 48th Turbomachinery Symposium & 35th Pump Symposia at the George R. Brown Convention Center that occurred Sept. 10-13, 2019 in Houston.

Joe Montemayor of INEOS Olefins & Polymers, Paul Fonte of Conhagen, Robert Grays of INEOS Olefins & Polymers and Richard Howard of Conhagen.

Catching up at the 48th Turbomachinery Symposium & 35th Pump Symposia at the George R. Brown Convention Center that occured September are from left Fred Alford and Tom Coope  with HollyFrontier, Jason Stovall and Janice Gilbert with Axis Mechanical Group and Jerry Davis with HollyFrontier.

Robert Rheinboldt with Air Liquide (center) visit with Chase Sasser and Carlos Durand at the UE Systems booth.

Oliver Franz (far left) and Bryan Benson (far right) with PROGNOST Systems greets Paulo Henrique, Fabio Guimaraes and Mario Madureira with Modec.

Mark Evangelista with the BIC Alliance (third from left) celebrates Farmers Copper’s first ad in BIC at the 48th Turbomachinery Symposium & 35th Pump Symposia at the George R. Brown Convention Center that ran from Sept. 10-13, 2019 in Houston. Representing Farmers Copper are Wes Ball, Debbie Wallis and Sherry Groce.

