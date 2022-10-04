×

Texas City Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance visits with EMCOR Group as they cook some delicious food for the Texas City Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament. From left to right: Chase Drake of Diamond Refractory, Mark Biar and Jamie Holt of Ohmstede, Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance, Rick Ramirez of AltairStrickland, and Tina Tucker of Ohmstede.