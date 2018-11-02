Texas Chemical Council & Association of Chemical Industry of Texas annual industry luncheon 2018

Carrie Phillips of Chevron Phillips receives the Outstanding Service award for her service on the Air Conservation Committee at the TCC/ACIT Industry Luncheon

Karen Vick of Dow Chemical receives the Outstanding service award for her role on the Occupational Safety Committee at the TCC/ACIT Industry Luncheon

Kevin Collins of Chevron Phillips Chemical receives the Outstanding Service Award serving on the Process Safety Committee

Michelle Carder of Eastman Chemical receives her award of Outstanding Service on the Water & Waste Management Committee

