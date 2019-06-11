BIC visits with ECHMA, Covestro, Ohmstede and more at the TCC/ACIT EHS Seminar at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston, Texas.
BIC Alliance says “Hello” to BIC’s client Turner Industries. Laurie Tangedahl- BIC Magazine, Terry Kenny, Amy Rouse and Brandon Joslin of Turner Industries
Jesha Roady of BIC Magazine (right) learns about Brandenburg’s services from Timothy Smith (left) at the EHS Seminar.
Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine visits with BIC’s client Houston Area Safety Council at the EHS Seminar. Laurie Tangedahl of BIC, Rachel Montgomery, Jordan Huggins and Karen Robinson of HASC.
American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) talks safety with BIC Magazine. Laurie Tangedahl – BIC, Daniel Forest and Lara Swett of AFPM.
Brandon Rizzo- Exxon Mobil stops by to get the current issue of BIC Magazine. Toni Rosario- BIC Recruiting, Brandon Rizzo- Exxon Mobil, Jesha Roady- BIC Magazine.
Kuraray discusses Safety Management Solutions at OneSource’s booth at the Texas/Louisiana EHS Seminar. Erin Hance- Kuraray, Even Mativi- OneSource, Shane Blackburn- Kuraray
Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting stops in to say hello to Ohmstede, Mark Biar – Ohmstede, Toni Rosario – BIC Recruiting, Buddy Tucker – Ohmstede.
Industrial Rescue Services gears up for the EHS conference. Greg Sterling, Dan Marberry and David Owen.
Members of the TCC Outreach Committee Welcome visitors to the ACC, TCC/ACIT, LCA/LCIA Booth at the EHS seminar. Terry Vitek - Ineos, Michelle Gutermuth – Olin, Eileen Rangel – Pure Salt, and Michelle Holyfield – Eastman Chemical.
Space City Services visits with Steve Reed and Tommy Plummer of BASF. Jeremy Wiener and Marcus Vennisaat- Space City Services, Steve Reed- BASF and EHS Committee member, Henry Curtis and Steven Wendel- Space City Services, and Tommy Plummer- BASF.
Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) talks safety tips and new ways to look at problems. Elizabeth Boerlin – TEEX, Wesley Sanders, Warren Woods – Chevron Phillips, Jen Brewer, and Jeri Beyer- Chevron Phillips, Bill Long and Jason Moats - TEEX.
Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine visits with Craig Beskid- Executive Director of EHCMA at the ACC, TCC/ACIT LCA/LCIA Booth at the EHS Seminar.