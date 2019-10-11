TCC/ACIT 2019 Annual Industry Luncheon

×

The TCC and ACIT present Base Camp Cookers, the cook team at the Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo BBQ Cook-Off Hospitality tent, a check for $5,000 for their charity Camp Hope. $2,000 was raised at the event and the TCC/ACIT donated an additional $5,000, for a total of $7,000 to help our veterans who suffer with PTSD.

Hector Rivero - TCC, Robin Gage - Gage Roofing and the Base Camp Cookers Team, Crystal Cedro - Hunter Buildings and the Base Camp Cookers Team and Paul Fritsch – ExxonMobil