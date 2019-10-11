BIC attends the TCC/ACIT 2019 Annual Industry Luncheon held Oct. 10, 2019 at The LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology at San Jacinto College, Central Campus in Pasadena, TX.
Turner Industries, Sponsor and Advisory Council for the CPET and Hector Rivero – President of the TCC (far right) pose for a picture at the Annual Industry Luncheon.
The TCC and ACIT present Base Camp Cookers, the cook team at the Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo BBQ Cook-Off Hospitality tent, a check for $5,000 for their charity Camp Hope. $2,000 was raised at the event and the TCC/ACIT donated an additional $5,000, for a total of $7,000 to help our veterans who suffer with PTSD.
Hector Rivero - TCC, Robin Gage - Gage Roofing and the Base Camp Cookers Team, Crystal Cedro - Hunter Buildings and the Base Camp Cookers Team and Paul Fritsch – ExxonMobil
Paul Fritsch of ExxonMobil (left) and Hector Rivero –TCC (right) present Joe Arnold – Retired from BASF and now Deputy Vice Chancellor, Executive External Relations Officer at Texas State Technical College is being honored for his past role as Chairman of the ACIT with the “ACIT Outgoing Chairman Award”.
Hector Rivero- TCC (left) and Chris Witte- BASF (Right) , honor Mark Bogle- Eastman Chemical (center) with the award for the TCC Outgoing Chairman award.
Dr. Brenda Hellyer- Chancellor of San Jacinto College (center) hosts the 2019 Annual Industry Luncheon at the new CPET Center.
Texas House Representative – Ed Thompson, Texas House Representative - Dennis Paul, Chancellor of San Jacinto College - Dr. Brenda Hellyer, Texas House Representative - Briscoe Cain and TCC President - Hector Rivero.
TCC recognizes Wayne McDowell of Chevron Phillips for his service on the ACIT Board of Directors. Chris Witte - BASF, Wayne McDowell - Chevron Phillips and Hector Rivero - TCC.
Dr. Brenda Hellyer- San Jacinto College (Left) catches up with Jay Guerrero- Regional Director –SE Texas for Senator John Cornyn’s office.
The Texas Chemical Council welcomes Texas State Representatives to the 2019 Annual Luncheon. Ed Thompson - Texas Representative Dist. 29, Jay Guerrero - Regional Director representing the office of Senator John Cornyn, Briscoe Cain - Texas Representative Dist. 29, Hector Rivero - President of the TCC and Dennis Paul - Texas Representative – District 129.
Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine (right) congratulates Jennifer Walsh of Covestro (Left) for her award of outstanding service for the TCC Outreach committee
Joe Arnold of Texas State Technical College (Left) enjoys the luncheon with BASF's Cindy Suggs (Center) and Chris Witte (Right)
Nisoft networks with Chevron Phillips - Cedar Bayou. John Collins - Nisoft, Gary Piana - Plant Manager for Chevron Phillips – Cedar Bayou and Sean Wilson – Nisoft.