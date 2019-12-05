StoneAge Texas customer appreciation event

StoneAge customer’s enjoyed a great BBQ lunch and had an opportunity to test drive StoneAge’s new line of automated equipment.
1 of 4
The StoneAge team welcomes longtime partner APS Shape Technologies Group. From left, Adam Duthie and Carrie Grant of StoneAge, Kent Maddie and Dave Mitchell of APS Shape Technologies Group, and StoneAges’ Sean Baker and Mike Rimmell.
2 of 4
Jeff Hensley of StoneAge, left, walks Joe Trevino of USA Debusk through an interactive demo of StoneAge’s new Sentinel™ Automated Cleaning Technology.
3 of 4
USA Debusk test drives StoneAge’s new line of automated equipment. From left, Mike Rimmell of Stone Age, USA Debusk’s Joe Trevino, Anthony Fazio, Clark Brandt, and Jeff Hensley of StoneAge.
4 of 4
Faran Fatehi of StoneAge, center, greets Adam Assaker and Paul Brewer of Evergreen North America.