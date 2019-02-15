SSPC 2019 Coatings +

Carboline Podcast team broadcasting from the booth during the show.

Jason Nail, Bobby Cantrell and Steve Harrell discuss the show’s opening night festivities.

Melanie Diaz and Diane To review NACE’s training offering with Steven Hafner and Paul Barnes of Energy Northwest.

Jody McDowell of SDB Engineers and Constructors talks products with Stephen Durr of Air Systems International.

Ken Armstrong, Brian Battle and Rick Koknes for DH Tech speak with Joe King of Mineral Tech on show successes.

Roger Mabe and Bob Schrock KTA-Tator discuss coating options with Helen Barker of Disney.

Alejandro Layler and Martian Criando of International Paint catch up with Carlos Martinez of Aplika Control Corrosion and Jose Valdez of Altamira & CIA.

Richard McNeill of Dampney shares product features with Arthur Grice of Eagle Industrial Painting.

The Bullard team excited about their new product offerings and the positive reception by show attendees.

Jeff Anderson of Carboline discusses their new products in their new trade show booth with Griff Marshall of Olin Corporation.

