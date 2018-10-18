1 of 5
San Jacinto College Ground Breaking Ceremony – Engineering and Technology Center
Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer welcomes guests at the Engineering and Technology Center Ground Breaking and gives the “State of the College” address.
Dr. Brenda Jones – Provost gives details on the new Engineering and Technology Center.
Dwayne Busby, governmental relations at UHCL, Texas Senator Larry Taylor District 11 and Mayor of Pasadena, Jeff Wagner, catch up at the San Jacinto College Ground Breaking ceremony.
Justine of the Peace Precinct 2, Joanne Delgado; Representing the Office of Sylvia Garcia – State Senator of Texas, John Chapa Gorczynski; Dr. Brenda Hellyer of San Jacinto College and Vice Chair of San Jacinto College, Dan Mims visit at the San Jacinto College Ground Breaking.