Cheniere Energy projects review featured at Rice Global E&C Forum event

Judy Clark, Director, Project Engineering, Cheniere Energy.

The Rice Global E&C Forum presented a lunch-and-learn event on Aug. 9. Judy Clark, Director, Project Engineering, Cheniere Energy, delivered a presentation about Cheniere’s project execution successes. She discussed Cheniere’s way of “slaying dragons.” Adherence to these initiatives have allowed Cheniere to realize world class recognition. Clark explained three key areas of project execution strategy that have defined the basis for Cheniere’s project execution successes: Permitting, Import/Export Strategy and overcoming physical site challenges.