Petrochemworks Golf Tournament at WildCat Golf Club

The 2019 PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament (formerly known as the EHCMA Workforce Development Golf Tournament) will help to support and build tomorrow’s workforce. The tournament, which is a joint effort of the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) and the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and Construction and Maintenance Education Foundation (CMEF), benefits technical student scholarship programs at Lee, San Jacinto and Houston Community Colleges.

× 1 of 9 Expand ACIT welcomes guests and golfers at the Petrochemworks Golf Tournament. From left to right Dennis Winkler - Winkler Public Relations, Darlyne Ingalls - ACIT, Clay Eubanks - Deep South Crane & Rigging, Leslie Ordonez - BIC Magazine. × 2 of 9 Expand Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine (center) visits with Bary Thompson – The Brock Group (Left) and Russell Carter – The Brock Group (right) at their tent at the Petrochemworks Golf Tournament. × 3 of 9 Expand BIC stops by the San Jacinto College tent and learns more about their work with Petrochemworks and the Scholarship Programs. From left to right Allatia Harris, Ph. D - Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives Workforce, Community and Diversity- San Jacinto College, Dawana Medina - Overnite Software, Laurie Tangedahl - BIC Magazine, Joseph Zwiercan - San Jacinto College, Justin Garcia - San Jacinto College Federal Work Study. × 4 of 9 Expand Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine, right, meets with ladies who are participating in the DOW Apprenticeship program - Left to right Jasmine Barry , Jennifer Chapman and Maya Dearmon. × 5 of 9 Expand Chevron Phillips stops by the H+M Tent. Joe Martin, Joanna Martin of Chevron Phillips and Clancey Pearson and Jordan Zapalac of H+M. × 6 of 9 Expand Leslie Ordonez, left, with BIC Magazine stops by Drager’s tent at the Petrochemworks Golf Tournament. Pictured with Tiffany Misleh and William Bartz. × 7 of 9 Expand USA DeBusk welcomes golfers to their tent for good food and drinks. From left to right Aaron Stryk - ExxonMobil, Brandon Capetillo - Mayor of Baytown, Andrew Kennedy -USA DeBusk. Corey Johnson - USA DeBusk, Charles Johnson - City Councilman for Baytown District 3, Robert Bacon - ExxonMobil. × 8 of 9 Expand Christal Robnett with Turner Industries (left) welcomes Roy Watson with Chevron Phillips (right) to enjoy pizza from their wood fire oven. × 9 of 9 Expand Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine visits with Tommy Nipp of the Houston Area Safety Council. Prev Next