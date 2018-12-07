OSHA Oil & Gas Safety and Health Conference

1 of 5
DISA- Left to rightJared McMillan- DISA Global SolutionsScott Serrault- Rentech Boiler ServicesCourtney Reese- DISA Global SolutionsAndrew Mattiello- DISA Global SolutionsJake Guerrero- DISA Global SolutionsScott Serrault of Rentech Boiler Services visits with DISA Global Solutions to discuss the importance of testing at the OSHA Oil & Gas Safety Health Conference.
Gas Clip- Left to rightJeremy Majors- Gas Clip TechnologiesZach Weiberg- Gas Clip TechnologiesJohn Pugh- OxyJeremy Majors and Zach Weiberg of Gas Clip visit with John Pugh of Oxy to discuss their portable gas detectors at the OSHA Oil & Gas Safety Health Conference.
Glove Guard- Left to rightSandi Coles- Glove GuardRonnie Sturm- Stellar Oilfield RentalsMelissa Slimp- Glove GuardSandi Coles and Melissa Slimp of Glove Guard visit with Ronnie Sturm of Stellar Oilfield Rentals to discuss their glove clips at the OSHA Oil & Gas Safety Health Conference.
Intrepid Industries- Left to rightStephen Hailey- Intrepid IndustriesDavid Hoffman- Mountain Valley SupplyStephen Hailey of Intrepid Industries explains their safety gates to David Hoffman of Mountain Valley Supply at the OSHA Oil & Gas Safety Health Conference.
TEEX- Left to rightJB Gregory- TEEXGreg McReynolds- ENERGY worldnet, incJB Gregory of TEEX explains their safety training to Greg McReynolds of ENERGY worldnet at the OSHA Oil & Gas Safety Health Conference.