BIC attends: The OSHA Construction and Safety Conference

Marathon Petroleum's Jon Hype (center) checks out the new developments in gas detection at the recent OSHA Construction and Safety Conference held in Houston. With him are Zach Weiberg (left) and Jeremy Majors (right) of Gas Clip Technologies.
Kathi Dobson Alberici Constructors visits with Harvey Swift and Greg Schulze of the Ironworkers/IMPACT.
OSHA's Josh Flesher, Mark Briggs,CSP ad BIC Alliance's Thomas Brinsko, visit about worker safety at the recent OSHA Construction and Safety Conference held in Houston.