1 of 13
Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting, Leslie Ordonez and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance attend the NSC Safety Congress & Expo.
2 of 13
The Health & Safety Council (HASC) showcases their solutions in training, skills development, occupational health, and industry services at NSC Safety Congress & Expo. From left are Pamela Johnson and Courtney Kitchens with HASC and Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC Alliance.
3 of 13
The MSA team discusses their Connected Worker Platform at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo. From left are Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Chadd Cron, Minna Ranjeva, Chris Borneo, and Mark Stevenson with MSA.
4 of 13
Westex showcases their protective FR/AR fabrics at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo. From left are Scott Francis, Todd Moore, Paul Pinto with Westex, and Jason Smith with Steel Grip.
5 of 13
Pictured from left are Ronnie Meyers with Entergy Services, Jennifer Scripps of Alliance Safety Council, Dave Scott of The Branch Group, Cindy Sylvester of Alliance Safety Council, and Beth Hoel of The Branch Group discussing Alliance Safety Council’s services.
6 of 13
Sheila Silva and Christina Georghiou of Board of Certified Safety Professionals talk to Justin Collins and Jenna Riga of Green Contracting about BCSP’s certifications and training opportunities.
7 of 13
Seungchula Ha of Senko Co. Ltd visits with Navroop Sidhu of Blackline Safety to learn about Blackline Safety’s new G7 gas detector.
8 of 13
John Gingrass of Sqwincher meets with Brandon Doepke of Wesco at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo to discuss their hydration products.
9 of 13
Matt Dulaney of Vallen welcomes BIC Alliance’s Leslie Ordonez at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo.
10 of 13
Larry Robertson of Winpak Films, Jeff Daniel of Vector Solutions, Ricky Moran of Winpak Films, and Matt Levia of Vector Solutions discuss software for training and workforce risk management.
11 of 13
IKG discusses their safety flooring and access solutions at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in San Diego. From left are Jeff Lyons with IKG, Toni Rosario and Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC Alliance.
12 of 13
From left, Leslie Ordonez and Toni Rosario with BIC Alliance enjoy the festivities at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in San Diego.
13 of 13
Blackline Safety hosts Cocktails & Conversations for NSC Congress & Expo at Sally’s Fish House and Bar in San Diego. Schneider, L’Oréal, and BIC Alliance enjoy an evening of networking at the Blackline Safety Cocktails & Conversations for NSC Congress & Expo. From left are Toni Rosario with BIC Recruiting, Donnovan Simon and Christine Gilles with Blackline Safety, Laynnea Myles with L’Oréal, and Jennifer Mora with Schneider.