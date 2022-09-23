NSC Safety Congress & Expo

×

Blackline Safety hosts Cocktails & Conversations for NSC Congress & Expo at Sally’s Fish House and Bar in San Diego. Schneider, L’Oréal, and BIC Alliance enjoy an evening of networking at the Blackline Safety Cocktails & Conversations for NSC Congress & Expo. From left are Toni Rosario with BIC Recruiting, Donnovan Simon and Christine Gilles with Blackline Safety, Laynnea Myles with L’Oréal, and Jennifer Mora with Schneider.