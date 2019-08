Ohmstede Industrial Services and friends participated in the 3rd Annual Marathon Petroleum Galveston Bay Refinery United Way Fishing Tournament and seafood cook-off benefiting United Way Galveston County Mainland. From left to right, Buddy Tucker, Ohmstede Industrial Services, Joey Tucker of Pot Belly Cookers, Alex Holbrook of Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery, and Jonathan O'Quinn of Ohmstede Industrial Services mingle at the event.