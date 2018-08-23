Lyondell groundbreaking ceremony for their new PO/TBA plant

1 of 5
LyondellBasell groundbreaking ceremony
LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel presents gifts of appreciation to Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, Harris County Commissioner Jack Morman and Texas Chemical Council president and CEO Hector Rivera.
The Economic Alliance, Houston Port Region’s Fred Welch and Chad Burke, right, flank the Greater Houston Partnership’s Jason Ford (center)
LyondellBasell Bayport operations manager Ben Huff, LyondellBasell regional human resources manager Steve Higgins, LyondellBasell senior vice president of HSE & operational excellence Michael VanDerSnick and LyondellBasell Bayport Site Manager Stephen Goff.
Fluor senior vice president and project director Michael Alexander, S&B CEO J.W. “Brook” Brookshire, Fluor president energy and chemical Americas Mark Fields and S&B Engineers and Constructors senior vice president James “David” Taylor.
Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell, discusses the company's largest investment to date; how it will advance their current value chain, relates to their proprietary technologies and leverages existing infrastructures.
Kim Foley, LyondellBasell Channelview Complex Site Manager, and Stephen Goff, LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Site Manager, discuss the simultaneous projects, the long- and short-term job impact in the area, as well as the financial impact for the community.
Project director, Mike Alexander, discusses Fluor's involvement with the LyondellBasell Channelview and Bayport project.