Lyondell groundbreaking ceremony for their new PO/TBA plant

LyondellBasell groundbreaking ceremony

LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel presents gifts of appreciation to Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, Harris County Commissioner Jack Morman and Texas Chemical Council president and CEO Hector Rivera.

The Economic Alliance, Houston Port Region’s Fred Welch and Chad Burke, right, flank the Greater Houston Partnership’s Jason Ford (center)

LyondellBasell Bayport operations manager Ben Huff, LyondellBasell regional human resources manager Steve Higgins, LyondellBasell senior vice president of HSE & operational excellence Michael VanDerSnick and LyondellBasell Bayport Site Manager Stephen Goff.

Fluor senior vice president and project director Michael Alexander, S&B CEO J.W. “Brook” Brookshire, Fluor president energy and chemical Americas Mark Fields and S&B Engineers and Constructors senior vice president James “David” Taylor.

