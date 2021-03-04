Lunch with Oilfield Connections International Houston East Chapter

×
Mike Hill of Specialized Waste Systems, left, attends the Oilfield Connections International Houston East Chapter luncheon with Emily Ake, president of Oilfield Connections International, Houston East and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
Mike Hill of Specialized Waste Systems, left, attends the Oilfield Connections International Houston East Chapter luncheon with Emily Ake, president of Oilfield Connections International, Houston East and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
Copyright © 2021 BIC Alliance, Inc. All rights reserved.