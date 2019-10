BIC attends the Louisiana Safety & Health Conference at the Pennington Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

× 1 of 3 Expand Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC speaking with John Landry of Dow × 2 of 3 Expand Connie Fabre - Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA), Thomas Brinsko - BIC and Kathy Trahan and Brooke Bullion - Alliance Safety Council at the Louisiana Safety & Health Confrence. × 3 of 3 Expand Melissa Wolkenhauer visits with Holly Daigle - OneSource EHS and Brooke Bullion - Alliance Safety Council. Prev Next