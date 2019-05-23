LiquidFrameworks’ ConnectFX conference sets record year

LiquidFrameworks announced that its 5th annual FieldFX user conference, ConnectFX, was a resounding success, breaking all previous years’ records in attendance and sponsorship. With an increase in attendance of 24% over the previous year and an increase in sponsorship of 48%, ConnectFX 2019 was clearly a record-breaking event.

LiquidFrameworks’ FieldFX solution is a cloud-based “quote to cash” mobile field operations software suite designed to manage contracts, quotes, equipment, jobs and field tickets along with customer-specific electronic forms such as safety incidents, inspections and other operational data reports. FieldFX was designed specifically for field personnel, in order to increase usability and, therefore, increase and accelerate the value of the implementations by eliminating revenue leakage and accelerating revenue collection. The FieldFX solution operates both online and offline from the Internet, which is critical for service companies in oilfield, industrial and environmental service industry segments.

ConnectFX provides the opportunity for FieldFX users to come together as a community to learn from one another, attend product-specific training and hear about the future of the product, as well as attend sessions led by customers, who explained their use cases and experiences. David Levitt, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at LiquidFrameworks said, “ConnectFX provides a great opportunity for interaction and learning within the FieldFX customer community. Our customers are able to network and learn from each other, which results in an enhanced FieldFX experience for all involved.

”This year’s keynote speakers included Travis Parigi, CEO and Founder of LiquidFrameworks and Alex Castrounis, President at InnoArchiTech and Author of AI for People & Business.“Both Travis Parigi and Alex Castrounis provided insights into emerging technology and AI trends within the energy industry. Their forwarded-thinking presentations took the event to a new level,” Levitt continued.

× 1 of 7 Expand Marnpimol Collins Arif Qurashi and Marnpimol Collins from LiquidFrameworks consulting with a customer. × 2 of 7 Expand Marnpimol Collins Travis Parigi talks with a ConnectFX attendee. × 3 of 7 Expand Marnpimol Collins Travis Parigi, CEO and Founder of LiquidFrameworks × 4 of 7 Expand Marnpimol Collins David Levitt, Senior VP of Worldwide Sales at LiquidFrameworks × 5 of 7 Expand Travis Parigi delivering the morning keynote at ConnectFX × 6 of 7 Expand Marnpimol Collins Bruce Behrens and Kavitha Karri meeting with a FieldFX customer in the Success Suite. × 7 of 7 Expand Marnpimol Collins Brady Koch in the ConnectFX Demo Lounge Prev Next

ConnectFX took place on April 23rd and 24th 2019 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak. To learn more about how mobile field operations management solutions can add value to your oilfield or industrial/environmental service company visit www.liquidframeworks.com.