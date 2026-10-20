LDC Gas Forum 2026

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The LDC Gas Forum held their annual Gulf Coast summit Oct. 14-16 in New Orleans, LA.
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Andrew Dornier with Entergy Services, Charlie Riedl with Center for LNG, Orlando Alvarez with bp America, Derek Gillespie with Williams and Dean Ellis with bp
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Matthew Agen with the American Gas Association, Kenneth Yagelski with Southern Company Gas, Danielle Bertoldi with Williams, J.E.B. Bolen with EQT, Amy Cradic with NJ Resources and Alex Oehler with TC Energy.
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Rick Smead with RBN Energy, James Fowler with Sempra Infrastructure, Tala Goudarzi with Torridon Group LLC, Keith Shoemaker with Coastal Bend LNG and Vince Morrissette with Glenfarne LNG at their panel at the LDC Gas Forum in New Orleans.
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LDC Gas Forum attendees enjoy in-depth industry expert panel.
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Jay Bhatty with NatGasHUb.com and Cleve Hogarth with Cleveland Advisory LLC during an AI in Natural Gas panel.