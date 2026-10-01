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LAMP Region IV Golf Tournament 2026
Jeremy Broussard with CITGO, Matt Guintard with Phillips 66, Spencer Rutherford and Taylor Fletcher with USA Industries participate in the LAMP Golf Tournament.
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Daniel Welbrom, Wesley Littleton and Joey Hanes with 24 Hour Safety join Daniel Wilborn with BHI Coatings and Josh Scott with Indorama for a photo at the LAMP Golf Tournament in Lake Charles, LA.
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Seth Shirley and Greg Thibodeaux with Turner Industries catch up with Dan Breaux and Mike Broussard with INI Insulation Contractors at the LAMP Golf Tournament.
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Lisa Pulizzano with LCIA takes a photo with Josh Reed with MMR during the LAMP Golf Tournament.
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Mark Bruno with Siema Construction joins Rececca Cantu and Baylee Flowers with HASC and BJ Lampton with Sasol for a photo at the LAMP Golf Tournament.