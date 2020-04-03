Keep on truckin’

Greg Miller with the BIC Alliance works alongside food truck leaders Terry Worthy with League City United Methodist Church and Mike Santo, an engineer with Praxair to provide fresh groceries to the economically disadvantaged of Galveston County, TX. The food truck stops by the church every other Friday to typically feed 200 to 250 families.

To ensure the best safety protocols against Coronavirus contact, the volunteers wore gloves and masks. Clients were asked to stay in their cars as trunks as volunteers loaded pre-sorted food in a drive up manner.

The Galveston County Food Bank also provides families with resources beyond food, connecting them to other agencies and services that can assist with needs such as child care, job placement, family therapy and healthcare as a means to help get them back on their feet and on the path to recovery and/or self-sufficiency.