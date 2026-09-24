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Jimmy Hayley Golf Tournament
K.C. Murray, Vic Rhodes, Joe Eades and Cross Cannatella with Valero Texas City participate in the Jimmy Hayley Golf Tournament.
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Ryan Havrda, Hector Varela and Paul Ackerman with Rain for Rent enjoy their time at the Jimmy Hayley Golf Tournament.
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Zac Pedersen, Joe Cucci and Johnathan Hairgrove with Republic Services gather for a photo together at the Jimmy Hayley Golf Tournament.
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Stephen Hemphill with Marathon, Sergio Lozoya with Turner Industries, Lanam Harris with Marathon, Amy Rouse with Turner Industries, Thomas Corey with Marathon, Tyler Ingram and Gage Gresham with Turner Industries and Mark McWhorter with Marathon show their support at the Jimmy Hayley Golf Tournament.
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Courtney O’Donnell and Ray Kamenica with Apache Industries participate in the Jimmy Hayley Golf Tournament.
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A look at the setup and atmosphere at the Jimmy Hayley Golf Tournament.
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A wide view of the grounds and tents set up for the Jimmy Hayley Golf Tournament.
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A look at this year's sponsor board at the Jimmy Hayley Golf Tournament.
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A food and refreshment stop keeps golfers fueled during the Jimmy Hayley Golf Tournament.