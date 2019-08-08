INEOS Styrolution's ESPN Project breaks ground in Bayport, TX

BIC Magazine attended INEOS Styrolution's ESPN Project's groundbreaking in Bayport, Texas. 

The new 100kt ASA plant's site location was selected based upon its easy access to raw materials (e.g. being adjacent to the INEOS Styrolution styrene monomer plant), low cost utilities and proximity to major markets. 

The new ASA plant in Bayport is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

INEOS Styrolution ESPN's project breaks ground in Bayport, Texas.

Mark Peters, BIC Alliance, interviews Greg Musler, INEOS project director.

Mark Peters, BIC Alliance, interviews Chad Burke, Houston Port Region Economic Alliance.

