BIC attends the Industry of Faith job fair in Baton Rouge

Trent Smith of 24 Hour Safety won the cook off competition at the Industry of Faith job fair in Baton Rouge. Pictured with him is Mickey Watson serves on the board of directors if the Industry of Faith.
Pictured with Thomas Brinsko President of BIC Magazine(middle) are Dan Vallot IOF president (left) and Jim Barker of Hexion Inc.
US Metals was one of 35 companies exhibiting at the Industry of Faith job fair in Baton Rouge recently. From left Ashli Babin and Linda Puffer represent US Metals
