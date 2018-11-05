Industry leaders gather to discuss digital transformation at Atlas RFID event.

The 6th Annual Jovix Executive Forum was hosted at The Woodlands Resort and Conference Center in The Woodlands, Texas. Atlas RFID Solutions hosted leaders from the worlds of construction and technology over three days with conversation focused on materials management and how innovation can address the industry’s greatest pain points.

With a focus on Digital Transformation Today, the leadership of Atlas RFID Solutions laid out their plan to be the best in the world at providing real-time, geo-contextual, and relational visibility – regarding construction materials – from fabrication to installation.