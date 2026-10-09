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IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot
A participant takes aim at a clay target during the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot at Greater Houston Sports Club.
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Organizers finalize registration and raffle tables ahead of the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot.
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Organizers finalize registration and raffle tables ahead of the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot.
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Jose Degollado, Jacob Seidia, and Gar Brammer of Firetrol Protection Systems visit with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance during check-in for the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot at Greater Houston Sports Club.
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Amy Rouse with Turner Industries, Mike Anderson with Valero, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Elizabeth Wells, Willie Wells with IBR, and Doug Davis with Valero gather under the tent for the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot at Greater Houston Sports Club.
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Jesus Silva, Gerold Fontenot, Joe Pruett, and Aaron Kornegay with Darr Equipment compete at the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot at Greater Houston Sports Club.
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Participants walk back to their carts after completing a round during the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot at Greater Houston Sports Club.
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Participants visit between rounds at one of the course stations during the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot.
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Heriberto Ontiveros, Jeremy Paloma, Kaleigh Kugel, and Franklin Rosales with Marley gather by a shooting station during the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot.
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Attendees and shooters gather around the NANCE tent between rounds at the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Robert Rust and Brian Dillard with GBR, Kenneth Schall with ICT, Justin Roberts with GBR, Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance, and John Roney with Diamondback Works LP gather during the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot.
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Participants queue up at a food truck window to grab lunch following a morning on the course during the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot.
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Attendees socialize and enjoy drinks under the event pavilion after a full morning on the course during the IBR 5th Annual Clay Shoot.
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Marissa Myers, Hailey McCoun, Sydney Wallis and Kelsie Ward with Health and Safety Council spend time with Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance at the IBR Clay Shoot.
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Jimmy Rogers with Boots For Troops, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Sabrina Wood and Tony Wood with LyondellBasell, Melissa Wolkenhauer and Willie Wells with Industry Business Roundtable invite participants to the IBR Clay Shoot.
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Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance, John Roney with Diamondback Works, Kenneth Schall with International Cooling Tower and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance participate in the IBR Clay Shoot.
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Chris Lamb and Chris Minter with Freeport LNG, Willie Wells with IBR, Decoda Halter and Amy Mccutcheon with Freeport LNG gather for a photo at the IBR Clay Shoot.
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Rodney Friery with Bendco Houston Pipe Benders, Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance and Andres Sanchez