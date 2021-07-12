HV Global Services celebrates open house

1 of 4
The HV Global Services team celebrates their grand opening in Friendswood, TX.
2 of 4
The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce held the ribbon cutting for HV Global Services at their new Friendswood office.
3 of 4
From Left to Right - Carol Marcantel- President of the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce, Marie Hejmancik de Valenzuela- President/Owner of HV Global Services, Kelly Hejmancik-President and Financial Advisor for HV Global Services, Robert Smithhart- Owner – Minuteman Press in Friendswood. Marie Hejmancik de Valenzuela – President and owner of HV Global Services (Second from left) receives a plaque from the Chamber of Commerce-Friendswood as a new member.
4 of 4
Carol Marcantel – Friendswood Chamber of Commerce (left) visits with new member Marie Hejmancik de Valenzuela – HV Global Services.