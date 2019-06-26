Houston Business Journal hosts an energy panel series

The Houston Business Journal hosted an energy panel series titled: Port & Petro Chemical Industry Panel Discussion in Houston. The panel discussed how Port Houston continues to report an accelerated pace of growth; how it is boosting economic and population growth; and the many investment opportunities that have doubled in The Port region since the shale boom.

The panelists included Chad Burke, Economic Alliance Houston Port Region; Cathy Culpepper, INEOS; Captain Bill Diehl, Houston Port Bureau; Vincent DiCosimo, Targa Resources; and Janet Gonzalez, Amegy Bank.